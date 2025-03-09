Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,577,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

