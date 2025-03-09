Just Group (LON:JUST) Releases Earnings Results

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Just Group Price Performance

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.91) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 94.93 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.60 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.58) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

