Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

