Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $305,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,476,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IBB opened at $136.95 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.