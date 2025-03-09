Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $26.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.