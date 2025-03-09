Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHV opened at $26.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
