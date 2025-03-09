500 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

FI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.12.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

