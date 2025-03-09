SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.54.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.51. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 63.98%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. The trade was a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

