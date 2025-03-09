Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.