Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,876 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVER. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $911.00 million, a P/E ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.01.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at $570,300. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,355.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,453 shares of company stock worth $1,459,054 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

