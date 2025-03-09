Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.