Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
