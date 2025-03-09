Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading 3.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Adya Inc provides telecommunication and technology services to residential and business customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

