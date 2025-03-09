Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.
VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance
VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.
About VanEck BDC Income ETF
The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.
