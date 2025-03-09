Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 11,074 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.6 %

LNC opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.