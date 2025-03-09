Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $242,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
