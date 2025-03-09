Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

