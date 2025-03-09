NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.2% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

