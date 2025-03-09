Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 149.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $240,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

