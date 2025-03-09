Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 79.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 1,132.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $275.63 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock worth $4,477,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

