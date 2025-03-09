Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Twilio stock on February 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

TWLO opened at $106.08 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.75, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 167.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

