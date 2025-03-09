Block (NYSE:XYZ) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Block stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

NYSE XYZ opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,531.52. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at $16,585,253.28. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,113. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Block from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Block by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after buying an additional 128,832 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Block by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Block by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Block by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

