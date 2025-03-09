Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 445,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $81.49.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

