Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.
Arcadis Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17.
About Arcadis
Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadis
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.