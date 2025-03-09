Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 181,174 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,174 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,740,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,111,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,365,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $62.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

