Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $67.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050. This represents a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,602 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Semtech by 4.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,609,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,172,000 after acquiring an additional 114,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Semtech by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.