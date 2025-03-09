Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Position Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 92,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 329,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.