Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,795 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

GMAB stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

