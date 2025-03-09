Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 35,776 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 365.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB opened at $50.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

