KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KB. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

