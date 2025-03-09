The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

