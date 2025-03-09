Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $573,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $179.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

