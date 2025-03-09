Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,620 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 4.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $113,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

