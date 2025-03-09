Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 886,123 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 544,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 533,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $4,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

