Argentarii LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

TJX opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

