Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

