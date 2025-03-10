1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Earns Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

BCOW opened at $9.40 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 113,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Featured Stories

