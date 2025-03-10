Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $25.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

