Critical Contrast: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) vs. Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Betawave”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $13.09 billion 0.26 $91.00 million ($0.42) -44.31 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

96.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.39, meaning that its share price is 839% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DXC Technology and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 7 0 0 1.88 Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $21.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Betawave.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -0.57% 20.70% 4.87% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DXC Technology beats Betawave on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

