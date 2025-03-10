Financial Contrast: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) versus ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and ICU Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $348.88 million 3.33 $58.23 million $0.28 28.18 ICU Medical $2.38 billion 1.46 -$29.66 million ($4.83) -29.39

Analyst Ratings

MiMedx Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $199.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.64%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group 23.86% 26.21% 18.15% ICU Medical -4.74% 5.05% 2.42%

Risk & Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats ICU Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company’s patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company’s products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.