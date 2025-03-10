RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

