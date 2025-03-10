NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in NMI by 64.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 88.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NMI by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 95.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in NMI by 53.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

