9F’s (JFU) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

9F Stock Performance

NASDAQ JFU opened at $1.49 on Friday. 9F has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

