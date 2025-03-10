2,737 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $158.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.