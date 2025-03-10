Kendall Capital Management Sells 7,715 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 100.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,246,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 17.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 285,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $12.42 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $527.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

