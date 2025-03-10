Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Terex were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Terex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 77,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

In related news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,658.12. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,625. This trade represents a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,972. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

