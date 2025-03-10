OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

CBOE opened at $213.63 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

