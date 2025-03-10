Argentarii LLC Invests $248,000 in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the third quarter worth $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPWR opened at $6.97 on Monday. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

