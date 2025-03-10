Argentarii LLC Invests $272,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.89 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

