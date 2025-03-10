Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $72.55 Million in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,981,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,550,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

