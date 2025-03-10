Kendall Capital Management Sells 3,645 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 144.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

