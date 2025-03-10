Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.94 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43). Approximately 313,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 67,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Pennant International Group Stock Up 15.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.73. The firm has a market cap of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34.

Get Pennant International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pennant International Group

In related news, insider Darren Wiggins acquired 33,274 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £8,651.24 ($11,183.09). Insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.